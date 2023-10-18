Photo of the Day: October 18, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo credit-Black Tap Nashville Photography

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, the globally acclaimed burger joint, in collaboration with Freeform, Disney’s young adult cable network, introduces its specially crafted “31 Nights of Halloween” Graveyard CrazyShake in celebration of Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween,” for a limited time only at all U.S. Black Tap locations throughout October. Black Tap Nashville is located at 140 Third Ave. N at Commerce Street.

Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” Graveyard Shake is a devilishly delicious treat consisting of an M&M cookie pie, gravestone cookie, crumbled Oreo, gummy worms, chocolate frosted rim, whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and orange and black sprinkles. The limited-time CrazyShake comes with a wooden witch’s brew stick and, available only at Black Tap’s Anaheim location, a custom takeaway cup for to-go orders.

