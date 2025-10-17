Photo of the Day: October 17, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: For the month of October, enjoy the century old farm in Franklin. Gentry Farms offers a place where you can ride a tire swing, enjoy a hayride, see the farms animals and leave with a pumpkin to remember your visit.

Hours of operation are Saturday, 9 am – 5 pm, Sunday, 1 pm – 5 pm, and Monday, 9 a m- 1 pm. Find more information here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.