Photo of the Day: October 17, 2022

Photo of the day: Mitchell Tenpenny brought the fun to Music Row with the first-annual Cornhole Tournament benefitting his foundation the 10Penny Fund. Yesterday’s event raised $50,302. The tournament-winning team was Dallas Wilson and Jared Mullins.

Jimmie Allen, Chris Young, Chrissy Metz, Ernest, Jon Langston, Alana Springsteen, and more, plus Mitchell and his fiance and fellow artist Meghan Patrick, were among the artists and songwriters who attended the event. Learn more here.

