Photo of the Day: October 17, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo was taken at Cheekwood.

Cheekwood Harvest is taking place now through October 31, 2021. The festival celebrates the autumnal season with activities and experiences designed to appeal to kids, adults, and families alike. Highlights include the beloved Pumpkin Village featuring two impressive life-sized pumpkin houses, gardens accented with thousands of chrysanthemums in rich autumn hues, and visual-artist themed scarecrows designed by members of the community.

Cheekwood Harvest will also encompass exciting activities like Halloween Pooch Parade with a costume contest on October 23, and El Día de los Muertos on October 30 and 31. For a full program overview of Cheekwood Harvest, visit cheekwood.org/calendar/cheekwood-harvest/.

Cheekwood is located at 1200 Forrest Park Drive in Nashville.

Daily hours of operation: Tuesday through Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission to Cheekwood must be purchased in advance at cheekwood.org. For further information, call 615-356-8000 or visit cheekwood.org.

