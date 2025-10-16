Photo of the Day: October 16, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Mitchell Tenpenny held his fourth annual Cornhole tournament on Music Row to help raise funds for his foundation, the 10Penny Fund. The $17,471.50 proceeds from the event, in addition to previously raised funds, are being donated to event sponsor ACM Lifting Lives.

The 10Penny Fund and ACM Lifting Lives have partnered to bring support to music industry colleagues impacted by cancer. Mitchell’s 10Penny Fund had previously pledged a $100,000 contribution to assist in 10 grants of $10,000 to individuals who require help covering essential medical bills, everyday household needs, and mental health support through ACM Lifting Lives’ Diane Holcomb Emergency Relief Fund. Go to acmliftinglives.org or email [email protected] to seek help and find additional information.

Mitchell’s fourth annual Cornhole Tournament was held on the parking deck of BMI on Music Row. The event included artists Dawson Anderson, Ernest, Adam Doleac, Filmore, Caylee Hammock, Noah Hicks, Caleb Lee Hutchison, Cody Lohden, Parker McCollum, McCoy Moore, Meghan Patrick, Rhys Rutherford, Justin Schools, and Chris Young. The tournament winners were songwriters Matt Alderman, a 2-time winner, and Jared Mullens who had his third tournament win.

