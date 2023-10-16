Photo of the Day: October 16, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Harpeth Conservancy raised $657,000 at the 20th Annual River Swing fundraising event, almost double what any previous River Swing generated. “The increase was more than $300,000, and that was astounding. It showed Tennesseans’ dedication to supporting clean water and healthy ecosystems for rivers across the state,” said Grace Stranch, who became the organization’s CEO in April.

River Swing is Harpeth Conservancy’s signature fundraiser that allows supporters to contribute to the vision, clean water, and healthy ecosystems for Tennessee rivers championed by those who live here. “The event is an important way to celebrate our work with old and new supporters alike,” said Dorie Bolze, founder and president of Harpeth Conservancy. “Seeing River Swing grow over the past 20 years has been incredible. This year, we debuted a new video about why people should pay attention and invest NOW to protect our waters, which you can find on our website.”

