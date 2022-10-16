Photo of the Day: October 16, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: STK Steakhouse is making the delicious gourd the focus of its limited fall menu that features aPumpkin Spice Old Fashioned, Pumpkin Tortellini & Dungeness Crab and Pumpkin Pie! Visit them at 700 12th Avenue South, Nashville.

In addition to this delicious pumpkin menu, STK will be hosting two Halloween-themed events:

Masquerade Vibe Ball Dinner on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 from 3pm – 12am – Guests can enjoy a Live DJ and Halloween-themed restaurant decor and a chance to win a $250 STK Gift Card by posting their costumes during their visit!

Boos & Booze Brunch on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30 from 10am – 3pm – Guests will have a chance to win a $250 STK Gift Card by taking a photo in their costume during your visit and tagging @eatstk & use #STKCostumeContest for a chance to win a $250 STK Gift Card! Sink your fangs into our Signature Brunch Entrees & 90-minute Bloodys, savor our Pumpkin Features Menu, or act a ghoul with our limited-time Green Goblin cocktail.

