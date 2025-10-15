Photo of the Day: October 15, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: 9-1-1 Nashville held a red carpet event at the W Hotel ahead of the show’s premiere. The cast of the show include local Kimberly Williams Paisley along with Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz and Hunter McVey. Watch the show on ABC every Thursday evening at 8pm.

