Photo of the Day: October 15, 2022

Photo of the day: Last week in Nashville, Henry Paul of southern rock favorite The Outlaws, continued the band’s annual tradition of donating to MusiCares, a non-profit established by the Recording Academy that provides financial assistance for medical expenses to uninsured musicians. Paul presented a $25,000 check to Alicia Warwick, Senior Executive Director of the Recording Academy’s Nashville Chapter.

