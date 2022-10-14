Photo of the Day: October 14, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Coffee with a Cop is a day dedicated to encouraging communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public. White Bison Coffee hosted coffee with a cop in the area last week as a way to strengthen the relationships between police officers and the citizens they serve, providing the opportunity for people to get to know their local police officers.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

