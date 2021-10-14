Photo of the Day: October 14, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of a mural at the soon-to-be-open Condado Tacos in Franklin.

Condado will open its 29th location in Franklin at McEwen Northside soon. Inside they have created a mural called “Franklin Frontier Party Trail!” — a dynamic celebration of community, music, spirits, and nature. Local artist Audie Adams was enlisted to depict the landmarks around Franklin.

