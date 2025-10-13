Photo of the Day: October 13, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Storm Guard Roofing of Nashville honored U.S. Army veteran Stephen Kimball, a Spring Hill resident who served more than 20 years in the Army, with a brand-new roof through the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. This initiative, in partnership with Purple Heart Homes, not only gives back to those who have sacrificed for our country but also highlights the power of local businesses to make a difference.

Kimball has spent his life in service to his country. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1984 and served for more than 20 years, with assignments that took him to Germany, Korea, and Kuwait. He rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant and worked as both a Unit Supply Sergeant and a Battalion Property Book Technician. His service included deployments during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom, experiences that shaped both his career and his life. After retiring honorably in 2005, Stephen settled in Spring Hill, where he continues to call home. Receiving a new roof is not only an upgrade to his house, but also a gesture of gratitude for the years of dedication and sacrifice he gave to his country.

