Photo of the Day: October 13, 2023

Photo of the day: From October 26th-31st, The Rutledge, located in the heart of downtown below the Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, will open up the doors to its invite-only speakeasy: Anonymous. The spooky experience will be first-come, first-serve for restaurant guests, featuring haunted decor and a specialty menu of Halloween cocktails. Reservations are recommended and can be made here.

