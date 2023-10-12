Photo of the Day: October 12, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Amerigo in Cool Springs will donate $1 from each limited-time flavor dessert sold to benefit the local Nashville chapter of the American Cancer Society from Oct. 1 – 15. Pictured is their strawberry tiramisu.

Visit Amerigo at 1656 Westgate Circle, Brentwood.

