Photo of the Day: October 11, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Modern Luxury Media celebrated the launch of Modern Luxury Nashville with a special event presented by Dolce & Gabbana last night at The Hermitage Hotel, a historic southern landmark over 100 years old.

The launch party was hosted by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson, who is the cover star of Nashville’s inaugural Style Issue. The evening featured surprise performances by 18-year-old guitarist Grace Bowers, singer/songwriter Maggie Rose, DJ/actress Brandi Cyrus, and the Nashville Opera, and a headlining performance by GRAMMY & CMT nominated and ACM Award-winning country trio Midland.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.