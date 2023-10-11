Photo of the Day: October 11, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Award-winning team, led by Three-time Oscar Winner and Executive Producer Doug Blush, Emmy Winner and Filipina director Michele Josue, Emmy Winner and Entrepreneur Billy Dec, producer Ronnie Del Carmen, producer and Nashville-based creative agency COACT, producer Mike McNamara, and producer and CEO of Nashville Public Television Becky Magura, celebrated the world premiere of their documentary, FOOD ROOTS, during the Nashville Film Festival with a SOLD OUT showing on September 30, 2023.

Guests headed to Sunda New Asian in the Gulch, where Dec is the Founder/CEO, for an after-party featuring a 40-foot Island Kamayan feast presentation. Sunda will also feature Filipino American History Month specials all October long.

In FOOD ROOTS, after receiving devastating news of family loss on the other side of the world, Dec journeys to his mother’s native 7,641 Islands of the Philippines to find his last remaining elders and himself. He travels by motorcycle, boat, plane, and on foot to find and preserve the lost recipes of his ancestors, discover culinary and cultural treasures, and learn family stories that forever change his life.

