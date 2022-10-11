Photo of the Day: October 11, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: These students at Big Blue Marble in Spring Hill are decorating cookies to help decorate the lobby in honor of Cookie for a Cause.

Through Big Blue Marble Academy’s annual fundraiser, students sell cookie dough to their friends and family to raise money for two of BBMA’s Heart Projects. 40% of the proceeds go directly to Global Children’s Outreach, a 501(c)3 that provides 100% of the annual operational support and food for an orphanage in Ukraine and the remaining funds pay for supplies and shipping costs for Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, which sends gift-filled shoeboxes to children all over the world.

