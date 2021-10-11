Photo of the Day: October 11, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Chuy’s Tex-Mex in Brentwood, which opened in late August at 100 E. Park Drive in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms area. Located at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s, Chuy’s is now open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

