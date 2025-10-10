Photo of the Day: October 10, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On the heels of being named host of the 59th Annual CMA Awards, Lainey Wilson performed a sold-out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena as part of her extensive Whirlwind World Tour.

Wilson will return to Bridgestone on November 19 for the CMA Awards ceremony, where she is tied as the most-nominated artist with six nominations: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (Whirlwind), Single of the Year (“4x4xU”), Song of the Year (“4x4xU”) and Music Video of the Year (“Somewhere Over Laredo”).

