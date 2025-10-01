Photo of the Day: October 1, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: River Circle Farm set the stage on Saturday, September 20, for the 22nd annual River Swing, Harpeth Conservancy’s signature fundraising event, presented by AllianceBernstein and FarmVet. The event’s proceeds benefit Harpeth Conservancy’s mission of preserving clean water and healthy river ecosystems across Tennessee.

Since its inception, River Swing has grown into one of the region’s most

anticipated celebrations of conservation, music, and community. Over the past 22

years, the event has fueled Harpeth Conservancy’s science-based advocacy,

restoration, and stewardship programs across Tennessee, raising more than $2.55

million for the organization’s work statewide.

Headliners St. Paul and the Broken Bones delivered a soul-shaking performance

that brought guests to their feet. Known for their dynamic live shows and blend of

soul, R&B, and rock, the Birmingham-based band made River Swing 2025 a night

to remember.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.