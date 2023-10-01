Photo of the Day: October 1, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted Hank’s 100th: A Concert in Celebration of Hank Williams, presented by Spotify in the museum’s CMA Theater.

The concert featured a wide-ranging representation of the country music community — Suzy Bogguss, Laura Cantrell, Rodney Crowell, Della Mae, S.G. Goodman, Jeff Hanna, Brennen Leigh, Lyle Lovett, Delbert McClinton, Chuck Mead, Wendy Moten, Hank Williams’ grandchildren Hilary Williams, Holly Williams, Sam Williams and Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie McCoy.

