Photo of the Day: November 9, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Primark is now open at the CoolSprings Galleria. A department store founded in Ireland in 1969, you can outfit the entire family at this store.

With women’s denim starting at $12, men’s tees at $5, and girls’ and boys’ sweatshirts at $8, at Primark, you can outfit the entire family for less than $50. Shop Primark in the mall on the lower level next to Belk.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.