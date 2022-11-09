Photo of the Day: November 9, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Downtown Franklin celebrated the 37th annual PumpkinFest™ with an estimated more than 112,000 guests attending the festival, which stretched along Main Street and its side avenues in downtown Franklin.

Bari Beasley, CEO of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, said, “Locals and visitors from all over attended PumpkinFest this year, and it was the largest crowd we’ve attracted for the event, with more than 112,000 in attendance. It’s so rewarding to know that the Heritage Foundation continues to create ‘small town’ experiences featuring our own local talents while also attracting a worldwide audience. We want to thank all of our volunteers who worked tirelessly to set up and manage this extraordinary fall festival, as well as our incredibly generous sponsors, including our presenter, FirstBank.”

