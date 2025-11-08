Photo of the Day: November 8, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and performer Kaitlin Butts will unveil her new Yeehaw Sessions EP on November 14, 2025. It notably marks the celebrated rising star’s debut under her recently minted deal with Republic Records.

“From releasing my album over a year ago as an independent artist, to having a viral song, to now signing a record deal with such a prestigious label like Republic Records, the journey has felt nothing short of surreal,” shares Butts. “I’m so inspired by the Republic team and how their vision aligns with the dreams that I’ve always had for myself.”

Kicking off this next chapter in earnest, she just shared a powerfully moving cover of the Jimmy Eat World classic “The Middle” giving fans the first taste of the forthcoming EP. Listen to “The Middle” HERE.

