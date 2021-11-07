Photo of the Day: November 7, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Last month, Leadership Brentwood alumni participated in cleaning up a portion of Franklin Road, between Murray Lane and Concord Road. Alumni volunteer each spring and fall in this effort to keep Brentwood beautiful.

Pictured left to right: Reid Zwickel, TMPartners; Jennifer Shepard, First Farmers-Brentwood; Dave Morgan, OMNIA Partners; Mike Umphres, Compensation Advantage; Nancy Windley, LBMC; Lynn Tucker, Williamson, Inc.; Chris Henson, Logic Cadence; Tom McLaughlin, Hospital Relocation Services; and Lisa Futrell, Bank of England Mortgage.

About Leadership Brentwood

Leadership Brentwood is sponsored by the Williamson County Chamber Foundation, the non-profit arm of Williamson, Inc. The program offers local leaders an opportunity to become more involved in the community. Each year 20 class members are selected to participate in daylong seminars, group discussions, field trips and community service team projects, designed to enhance exposure to and understanding of all aspects of life in Brentwood and in Williamson County.|

Since 1991, Over 500 participants have graduated from this program. For more information, contact Lynn Tucker, Foundation Director, [email protected] .

