Photo of the Day: November 6, 2025

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by © Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com

Photo of the day: The Grand Ole Opry hosted the The Music of My Life: An All Star Tribute to Anne Murray with performances by Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, k.d. lang, Kathy Mattea, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis, Larry, Steve, and Rudy Gatlin as the The Gatlin Brothers, Natalie Grant, Michelle Wright, Shenandoah, Collin Raye, Victoria Shaw and more.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

