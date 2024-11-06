Photo of the Day: November 6, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum featured songwriter Hillary Lindsey in a recent program for its in-depth interview series Poets and Prophets. The series highlights songwriters who made significant contributions to country music. The program was moderated by museum writer-editor Angela Stefano Zimmer and was accompanied by vintage photos, film and recordings.

Lindsey grew up in Washington, Georgia, and arrived in Nashville in 1994 after enrolling at Belmont University. She signed her first song-publishing deal as a college senior and earned her first #1 song in 2002 with Martina McBride’s “Blessed.” In 2007, she won her first of three Grammys for “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” which is one of more than four dozen of Lindsey’s compositions recorded by Carrie Underwood. Lindsey’s songs have been recorded by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Michelle Branch, Florida Georgia Line, HARDY, Parker McCollum, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, Rascal Flatts, Taylor Swift and Keith Urban, among others. She wrote songs performed on the television drama “Nashville” and in the 2018 film “A Star Is Born” starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Lindsey also worked with Lady Gaga on the pop star’s 2016 album, Joanne, writing four songs and singing background vocals.

