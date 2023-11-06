Photo of the Day: November 6, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Don’t miss the chance to go “behind the seams” at global superstar Dolly Parton’s iconic outfits in a special exhibition at Lipscomb University now open. The icon was on hand to cut the ribbon on the new display. Now you can see the limited-time fashion exhibition.

Lipscomb University’s Department of Fashion and Design presents “Dolly Parton and the Makers: My Life in Rhinestones” Oct. 31-Dec. 9 in the John C. Hutcheson Gallery in the university’s Beaman Library.

Find tickets here.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.