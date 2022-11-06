Photo of the Day: November 6, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman recently swore in the City’s new municipal court judge during the regular Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting at City Hall.

Judge Nichole Dusche, a criminal defense and juvenile law attorney with a practice in Franklin, was selected by a BOMA vote two weeks ago after members heard from several candidates during a separate public meeting in August.

The City’s sole judicial position was last held by attorney Deana Hood, who was selected during the recent primary election to vie for circuit court judge. Hood served from August 1, 2018, to August 16, 2022.

The BOMA appointed Judge Dusche on September 6. Spring Hill’s new judge was joined by her husband, Peter and two young daughters, Cora and Genevieve, as Hagaman swore her in during the BOMA meeting.

