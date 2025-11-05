Photo of the Day: November 5, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Photo of the day: John P Holt Brentwood Library held its annual Booktacular recently where young readers could explore the library and take home a new book at the end. This year they had 915 participants and gave away about 1,200 books.
We invite you to submit your original photos!
If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.
Photo of the Day: November 4, 2025
Photo of the Day: November 3, 2025
Photo of the Day: November 2, 2025
Please join our FREE Newsletter