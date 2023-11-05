Photo of the Day: November 5, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: It’s been one week since Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s Pumpkinfest in downtown Franklin. This year’s event brought 115,000 to the area and we saw some really creative costumes.

If you missed Pumpkinfest, the next festival will be Dickens of a Christmas taking place on December 9- December 10.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.