Photo of the Day: November 5, 2022

Photo of the day: Russell Dickerson has added a fifth PLATINUM single to his growing collection with “She Likes It,” featuring Jake Scott. This new RIAA certification comes on the heels of Dickerson’s previous chart success, including “Yours” (3x Platinum), “Blue Tacoma” (2x Platinum), “Every Little Thing” (Platinum), and “Love You Like I Used To” (Platinum).

New music is on the way-Dickerson’s 15-track album, Russell Dickerson will be available Nov. 4th.

