Photo of the Day: November 4, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:As part of Battle Ground Academy’s homecoming weekend (Oct 24-26) festivities, the school crowned a homecoming queen during halftime of the football game. Assistant Head of School for Academics and Head of Upper School Josh Montgomery crowned BGA 2025 Homecoming Queen senior Lola Padula, with her father, Joe Padula.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.