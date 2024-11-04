Photo of the Day: November 4, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: City of Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore and Find Hope Franklin hosted a Mental Health Symposium at Columbia State Community College – Franklin Campus. The event began with opening remarks from Senator Bill Frist, setting the tone for a day focused on mental health awareness and support.

If you or someone you know is facing mental health challenges, please visit www.findhopefranklin.com to explore a variety of helpful resources.

