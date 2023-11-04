Photo of the Day: November 4, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Sixty-five youths and their families joined union volunteers for a weekend packed with conservation-related activities during the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance’s (USA) 5th Annual Family Campout at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn., October 20-22.

Shifting the annual event from summer to fall this year provided comfortable weather for the campers to enjoy a variety of outdoor experiences including archery, fishing, a scavenger hunt, a campfire with s’mores, and pumpkin painting. The Montgomery Bell campout was part of a series of free, community-based youth outreach activities organized under the USA’s Work Boots on the Ground conservation program and supported by national partner Provost Umphrey Law Firm and Humana as well as USA founding partners UIG, ULLICO, Bank of Labor, AFL-CIO Investment Trust Corporation, and Buck Knives.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.