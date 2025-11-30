Photo of the Day: November 30, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Haley Gallery, a contemporary art gallery at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum commemorated the opening of Wayne White: LIKE YOU KNOW. The exhibition showcases the works of American artist, art director, illustrator and puppeteer Wayne White. The exhibition, which is free and open to the public through Jan. 9, 2026, includes 14 new “word paintings” by White, in addition to sketches and abstracts from his sketchbook. White’s word paintings feature oversized, three-dimensional text imaginatively integrated into vintage landscape reproductions

