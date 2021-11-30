Photo of the Day: November 30 ,2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show happening now at Opryland Hotel. Returning for a second year, you can enjoy a meal from the hotel specially prepared along with a show from the iconic band. They will share their favorite Christmas memories, sing Christmas songs and a few of the classic Oak Ridge Boys songs along with a special guest in a red suit making an appearance, yes Santa makes an appearance at the show. You can attend now until Christmas Day.

Buy tickets here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.