Photo of the Day: November 3, 2024

Photo of the day: Grand Ole Opry member, T. Graham Brown, was surprised on stage at the Grand Ole Opry for ‘Opry Goes Pink’ with a special presentation commemorating his first #1 album, From Memphis to Muscle Shoals.

The album debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Blues Album Chart and entered the Top 10 of the iTunes Country Albums Chart upon its release. It features legendary collaborations with artists such as Bettye LaVette, Sam Moore, Delbert McClinton, Dwight Yoakam, Eddie Floyd, Little Anthony, Randy Houser, Sammy Hagar, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, and Zach Williams. In addition to its chart success, the 14-song collection has garnered over one million on-demand streams.

“It was an amazing feeling to see ‘From Memphis to Muscle Shoals’ debut at #1 on the iTunes Blues Album Chart,” says Brown. “Receiving the #1 plaque at the Grand Ole Opry makes this achievement even more unforgettable. This is the first time in my career I’ve had an album reach the top of the charts, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

The celebration included several special guests including iconic songwriter Dan Penn joining T. Graham Brown onstage at the Grand Ole Opry for his song, “The Dark End Of The Street.” Other songs written by Penn on Brown’s From Memphis To Muscle Shoalsalbum include “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man,” with Bettye LeVette, “I’m Your Puppet” with Dwight Yoakam, and “It Tears Me Up.” Billy Lawson, who co-produced the album with Brown joined him on guitar for the evening.

