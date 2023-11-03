Photo of the Day: November 3, 2023

Donna Vissman
photo from Grand Ole Opry/Chris Hollo

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Capitol Records Nashville Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi was officially welcomed into the Grand Ole Opry family by Opry member Garth Brooks, an overwhelming surprise to Pardi.

“This is me and you joined in holy matrimony shared by our love of country music,” said Brooks as he stepped into the circle with Pardi to hand him the official Opry member award

“It’s full circle to watch my hero, from flying around an arena in concert to right now,” said Pardi. “I love the Opry and being a part of its family. The future is so bright.”

Pardi’s Opry induction and performance will air as a Saturday night Opry Live on November 18 on the Opry’s television broadcast home, Circle Network.

Donna Vissman
