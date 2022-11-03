Photo of the Day: November 3, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Ed Bazel, an award-winning contemporary pianist and founder of The River of Calm – Music To Soothe Your Soul™, was honored with a 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award at Miller Piano Specialists’ annual MPS Awards show on Thursday, October 27.

In presenting Ed Bazel with this award, Sherry Smith of Miller Piano Specialists said, “This man is a genius. He worked with major acts: Jay Leno, Little Big Town, many others. Any corporate request, he made it happen. Much of what we do at Miller Piano is because of him. He has encouraged and funneled many people through our doors. What he’s doing with The River of Calm is awesome. In recent years, he’s been livestreaming concerts, giving opportunities to rising artists, young and old, right here in Nashville. He’s provided headphones with healing music to people in middle Tennessee undergoing chemotherapy treatment. He’s composed music to Vanderbilt’s SENSE Theater helping autistic children and adults to find their singing voice. He has done so much for others; he doesn’t look at himself.

“Ed, we appreciate what you do so much. For this, we are recognizing you with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award – our highest award.”

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.