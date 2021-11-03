Photo of the Day: November 3, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is from PumkinFest 2021, which took place Saturday, Oct 30th in downtown Franklin. PumpkinFest activities included Live entertainment, Trick-or-treating around the festival, Arts and crafts vendors, Food trucks and street food vendors, Costume contests and more.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.