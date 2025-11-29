Photo of the Day: November 29, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Residents participated in the annual Turkey Trot at Blakeford Senior Life. They received racing bibs and sweatbands, and “raced” through an obstacle course created by the Woodcrest Life Enrichment and therapy department, with medals awarded at the end of the race.

The course consisted of both physical and occupational therapy exercises for residents to complete, such as “toss the turkey in the pot,” “tenderize the turkey,” and “pin the feather on the turkey.” Each resident delivered an impressive and speedy Turkey Trot performance.

