Photo of the Day: November 29, 2025

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Blakeford Senior Life

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:  Residents participated in the annual Turkey Trot at Blakeford Senior Life. They received racing bibs and sweatbands, and “raced” through an obstacle course created by the Woodcrest Life Enrichment and therapy department, with medals awarded at the end of the race.

The course consisted of both physical and occupational therapy exercises for residents to complete, such as “toss the turkey in the pot,” “tenderize the turkey,” and “pin the feather on the turkey.” Each resident delivered an impressive and speedy Turkey Trot performance.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photos of the Day

Photo of the Day: November 28, 2025

Donna Vissman - 0
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of...

Photo of the Day: November 27, 2025

Donna Vissman - 0
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of...

Photo of the Day: November 26, 2025

Donna Vissman - 0
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of...
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here