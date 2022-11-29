Photo of the Day: November 29, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Riley Clemmons launched her debut Christmas tour with a sold-out performance at the famed Franklin Theatre. The elegant evening featured the singer/songwriter’s soaring yet emotive vocals on an assortment of Christmas classics accented with a handful of originals, including her Christmas hit, “The First Christmas,” which is also the name of her tour. The evening benefitted the Ryan Seacrest Foundation’s “Seacrest Studios” which reside in various pediatric hospitals nationwide.

