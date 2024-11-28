Photo of the Day: November 28, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Photo of the day: So cute you could gobble them up! These Williamson Medical Center newborns are ready to shake their tail feathers for their first-ever Thanksgiving. Stuffed with cuteness and dressed in style, these one-of-kind turkey outfits were handmade by Bizzy Bee Crochet. As we enter a season of Thanksgiving, we are especially grateful to the award-winning Williamson Health obstetrics team for helping to bring new life and happiness this holiday season.
We invite you to submit your original photos!
If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.
