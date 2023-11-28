Photo of the Day: November 28, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: High Hopes Development Center recently hosted its signature Hats Off to High Hopes event at Graystone Quarry Nov. 2, highlighting its employees, volunteers and families and raising nearly $200,000 towards its $1.2 million fundraising needs.

Physical therapist Sharon Jay, who has served High Hopes families since 2018, was named Employee of the Year. Chelsea Oden was named recipient of the Heart of High Hopes Award for her longtime dedication as a volunteer.

For more information on events and ways to donate, visit highhopesforkids.org.

