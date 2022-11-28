Photo of the Day: November 28, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Billy F Gibbons, Don McLean, Marty Stuart and The Fabulous Superlatives (Chris Scruggs, Harry Stinson, Kenny Vaughan, and Mick Conley), Ray Stevens, and Vince Gill — along with engineer George Massenburg and producer James William Guercio — were inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame recently.

Attendees were treated to a two-song set from Billy F Gibbons, who was presented with the Iconic Riff Award by Steve Wariner in recognition of the many contributions he’s made to music, including his signature riffs heard on ZZ Top songs like “Tush,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “La Grange.”

