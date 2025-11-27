Photo of the Day: November 27, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Williamson Health’s smallest turkeys are shaking a tail feather in preparation for their first Thanksgiving. These adorable newborns are flocked in their very best feathery fashion, thanks to the talented crochet skills of Debi Reynolds from Williamson Health’s EMS team. Festively dressed and stuffed with sweetness, these little birds are sure to bring happiness to all! During this season of gratitude, we are thankful for the award-winning Williamson Health obstetrics team who work diligently to welcome new life and spread joy every day.

