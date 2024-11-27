Photo of the Day: November 27, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-
cheekwood mansion holiday
Photo from Cheekwood

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The 10th annual Holiday LIGHTS display is now open at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens in Nashville. As a part of the event, former White House Florist Laura Dowling has created custom decorations inside the historic Cheek Mansion.

She has worked with a team of florists and volunteers from across the country over the last two weeks to transform the mansion. From multiple Christmas trees, to handmade garlands and wreaths, the final result is stunning.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays

Sponsors and Gift Guides


We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photos of the Day

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here