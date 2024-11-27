Photo of the Day: November 27, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The 10th annual Holiday LIGHTS display is now open at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens in Nashville. As a part of the event, former White House Florist Laura Dowling has created custom decorations inside the historic Cheek Mansion.

She has worked with a team of florists and volunteers from across the country over the last two weeks to transform the mansion. From multiple Christmas trees, to handmade garlands and wreaths, the final result is stunning.



