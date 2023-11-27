Photo of the Day: November 27, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Tennessee Tech University took its “students first” message to Williamson County, packing The Factory at Franklin for the final “Tech to You” of the season. The event series has brought university leaders across the state to meet prospective students in their hometowns through an evening of giveaways, food and one-on-one discussions with Tech faculty and staff.

At the event, Tech President Phil Oldham and First Lady Kari Oldham delivered remarks to an audience of more than 250 students and families, while representatives from each of the university’s colleges and schools were on hand to meet individually with attendees.

Tech also extended 46 in-person scholarship offers ranging in value from $3,000 to $10,000 per year. The university’s Presidential Scholars program offers guaranteed scholarships to high school students meeting the minimum GPA and ACT criteria who apply for admission before the Dec. 15 deadline.

