Photo of the Day: November 26, 2025

Photo of the day: MCA celebrated the 59th Annual CMA Awards with artists, staff and industry friends at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Downtown Nashville on November 19.

Many of the label’s artists were featured in performances, special collaborations and appearances throughout the 59th Annual Country Music Awards including Vince Gill (Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award), Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and more.

Attendees for MCA’s party included George Strait, Vince Gill, Tucker Wetmore, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne and more with integrated moments from Bud Light, Justin Boots, Meta, Raising Canes, Red Bull and Victrola.

Left to Right: Brian Wright (George Strait Manager), Monte Lipman (Founder, REPUBLIC) George Strait, Sir Lucian Grainge (Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Group), Vince Gill, Stephanie Wright (EVP/Head of A&R, MCA), Mike Harris (President & CEO, MCA)

